Rep. Matt Eidson of Grand Forks resigns House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A freshman Democratic House member from eastern North Dakota has announced he’s resigning.

Matt Eidson of Grand Forks notified legislative leaders on Thursday that he has moved back to his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

The 32-year-old Eidson served in the Marine Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2008-2015.

Eidson posted a video on Facebook Thursday night and said he is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

Eidson said in his video that he is now with his family. North Dakota law allows local party district organizations to choose a successor for an incumbent legislator who dies or resigns.

