NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A North Dakota Representative looks to eliminate property tax for residents.

District 7 Representative Rick Becker, announced a proposed legislative constitutional measure that will eliminate and replace the property tax in North Dakota.

If this proposal is approved by the 2023 legislature, it will appear on ballots in 2024.

Allowing residents to choose whether they want to get rid of their property tax, and replace it primarily with existing funds.

Even with all the adjustments the state has made, North Dakota remains one of the highest property taxes among all states.

“By way of sales tax and income tax, so the amount of true property tax borne by the taxpayer, you must add what you’re being charged in property taxes and what it says on your property tax statement for the legislative contribution,” said District 7 Representative (R), Rick Becker.

Becker says if you take into account all the additional by-downs residents have to pay, some counties have some of the highest property taxes in the nation.