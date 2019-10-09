Report: ND taxable sales remained strong in Q2

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says state taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of 2019 are up nearly 8.4 percent over the same time last year.

“With North Dakota’s commodity-based economy dependent on worldwide factors influencing commodity prices, it is significant that the state has been able to post solid taxable sales and purchases growth each quarter for more than two years,” Rauschenberger said.

The report also indicated nearly all industrial sectors of the state’s economy, as well as the majority of cities and counties, showed increases in the second quarter.

As in previous quarters, western North Dakota cities and counties generally grew at a faster pace than other communities due to the burgeoning oil and gas industry, which continued to post production records in the second quarter.

Retail trade increased nearly 7 percent over 2018, in part due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, allowing the collection of state and local sales and use taxes from remote sellers.

The complete second quarter 2019 North Dakota Sales & Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed and downloaded online at www.nd.gov/tax.