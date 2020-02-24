Report: Overall, flu vaccine reduces this season’s flu risk by just under 50 percent

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Wendy Kerley gives Ethan Getman, 15, a shot of the flu vaccine at the Cordova Shot Nurse clinic in Memphis, Tenn. A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest flu seasons for children in a decade. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published interim estimates of vaccine effectiveness data for the 2019-2020 seasonal influenza vaccine. The overall vaccine effectiveness against any influenza virus was 45 percent. This means, overall, the seasonal flu vaccine reduced the risk of getting sick and having to go the doctor from flu by about half.

Through mid-February, nearly 14,000 hospitalizations have been reported in the U.S. due to the flu.

The illness is considered widespread in 47 states, including North Dakota.

“Influenza activity is currently high in North Dakota. It is not too late to be vaccinated against influenza,” said Levi Schlosser, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the NDDoH. “Everyone six months and older should be vaccinated, regardless of age or health status. Anyone can get the flu, including healthy individuals, and getting the flu vaccine is the easiest and safest way to protect yourself, as well as your friends, family, and community this season.”

The flu vaccine can help prevent someone from getting sick and help reduce the risk of influenza-associated hospitalization and death. Studies have shown that if someone still gets sick but is vaccinated, they have less severe illness, reduce their risk of being hospitalized, and spend fewer days in the hospital when they are hospitalized.

People who have not received their influenza vaccine yet this season should get it as soon as possible as it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to provide full protection.

For information about vaccine availability, people should contact their local public health unit, health care provider, or pharmacist. For information about influenza, visit www.ndflu.com.