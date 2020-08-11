Report: Plenty of unplanted land in 2020

North Dakota’s wild 2020 weather so far has resulted in an abnormally high amount of fields with no crops in them.

The USDA Farm Service Agency estimates at least 2.5 million acres of cropland has gone unused this year.

In some parts of the state, it was too dry to plant, while in others, it was too wet.

It’s early, but some estimates show the unused land could result in a billion-dollar economic hit to the state.

KX News spoke with the State Agriculture Department. They tell KX News 2.5 million acres impacts a large part of the state.

“From approximately Tower Cit, western Cass County, from the Canadian border down to the South Dakota border, go west of there all the way to Steele, north and south again from the borders everything in between there has been severely impacted,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

He adds they expect the final numbers to actually be worse, but the official data on cropland has been delayed by the pandemic and won’t be in for another month.