NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters, anglers, and landowners who witness a fish or wildlife violation to file a report with Report All Poachers.

You should take note of the vehicle description, including make, color, license plate number, and state-issued.

A description of the person should also be considered when reporting.

Please include the date, time, and location of the violation as well.

The RAP line offers rewards, depending on the nature and seriousness of the crime. Reports can also go directly to game wardens or other law enforcement agencies.

Witnesses should report a violation by calling the Report All Poachers line at (701) 328-9921. Callers can remain anonymous.