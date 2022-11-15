NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s changing of the guard for the North Dakota Republican Caucuses for State House and State Senate.

Monday evening, Republican Caucuses voted on a new House Leader, Assistant Leader, Caucus Chair, and Speaker.

Representative Chet Pollert had served as the House Caucus Leader since 2018 and Senator Richard Wardner had served as the Senate Caucus Leader since 2011.

On the House side: Mike Lefor was voted in as the new House leader and Representative Glenn Bosch won House Assistant Leader. The race for Caucus Chair was decided late last night as Austin Schauer. Dennis Johnson is appointed as the new Speaker for the House.

On the Senate side: David Hogue won the race for Senate Leader. Senator Jerry Klein was decided as Senate Assistant Leader. Kristin Roers won the race for Senate Caucus Chair.

And by precedent, Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford will serve as Speaker of the Senate.

In North Dakota, The Majority Leaders hold the most power in the chamber because they are responsible for selecting the chairs for every committee. For instance, they will select the Appropriations Chair for both the House and Senate.

Representative Jeff Delzer has served as Appropriations Chair since 2011 and he’s stepping down and being replaced. On the Senate side, Senator Ray Holmberg, who resigned earlier this year and is now embroiled in a scandal, served as the Senate Appropriation Chair since 2003 and he too will be replaced.

The DemNPL will hold its House and Senate Caucus elections Tuesday evening.

This all comes in time for the Legislative Management Meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the two days of meetings, 25 interim committees will submit their final reports ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January.