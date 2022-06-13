BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)— Republican contests for more than two dozen legislative seats may help lure voters to North Dakota’s primary elections.

The high number of intraparty contests in legislative races is the result of redistricting.

About three dozen unendorsed candidates filed petitions to get on the ballot.

In statewide races, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in for a third term in the Republican primary over political newcomer Riley Kuntz.

Democrats endorsed Katrina Christenson. She also faces a little-known challenger.

North Dakota has no voter registration.

State Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson estimates almost 590,000 people are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election. Turnout in June primaries historically is around 25%.