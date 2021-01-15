Republican proposal would seal arrestees’ mugshots

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would seal arrestee’s mugshots from the public.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Friday that Rep. Shannon Roers Jones’ proposal would make the photos confidential until the suspect is convicted, a suspect fails to appear in court or there’s a compelling safety interest warranting their release.

Roers Jones says that the media sensationalizes mugshots and they remain online forever once posted, hurting people’s chances at finding jobs and romantic partners.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald counters that mugshots enhance stories, if people are concerned about their mugshots being published they shouldn’t commit the crime and the next logical step is not reporting the crime until the case is resolved.