(KXNET) — New research, by the journal, “Preventing Chronic Disease” shows that during the Covid-19 pandemic, most high school students were not getting enough sleep.

Because of this, students have had difficulty learning in school and many developed poor mental health.

Nearly 8,000 students aged 13 to 18 participated in the Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) survey from January to June 2021

It included questions about the average hours of sleep on school nights and school work during the pandemic.

Survey results found students who slept less than seven hours found school work to be too difficult and became more depressed and anxious.

For students who met sleep recommendations, only a quarter of the students said they experience poor mental health and difficulty working.

Although the study was two years ago, the journal estimates that it may take students at least three to five years to recover from the pandemic academically.