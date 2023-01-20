NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One summit was held in the area to help farmers with any issues they may face and to share research findings helping them farm.

On Thursday, January 19, the MonDak Ag Research Summit was held in Sidney, Montana to familiarize ag scientists and farmers in the MonDak region.

There were sessions on topics like alternative crops for irrigated production and farmers even got the chance to share their ideas and needs.

The Ag scientists conduct research on things that impact local producers and then share their findings with attendees.

“They will inform the farmer what the best methodology and farm practices are by them doing the testing on a research plot basis so the farmers don’t do something that doesn’t work and cost them a lot of time and money,” said Jerry Bergman, the former director of the NDSU-Williston Research Extension Center.

The Research Summit was hosted by the NDSU-Williston Research Center, the MSU Eastern Ag Research Center, and the USDA ARS Northern Plains Ag Research Lab.