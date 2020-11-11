Researchers: 1 in every 83 North Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota continues to have a lock on the number of new COVID-10 cases per capita in the nation.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say one in every 83 residents of the state tested positive for the virus in just the past week.

North Dakota health officials reported a dozen new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus on Wednesday, down from a record 30 deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths increased the fatalities to 696 since the pandemic began.

There were 1,039 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and a daily positivity rate of more than 18% for the second consecutive day.

