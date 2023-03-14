(KXNET) — A house resolution making its way through the legislature that deals with sports betting. What this will mean for gambling in our state?

HCR 3002 would require the legislative assembly to authorize sports betting in the state, while also being licensed and regulated by the state. It also says betting would only be allowed on professional sports.

“We have seen few, if any, betting scandals surrounding college sports teams in states where sports betting is taking place,” said Representative Greg Stemen. “Because of legal and legitimate sports gaming companies, there are more built-in protections to prevent those things from happening than ever before.”

However, this concurrent resolution does not legalize sports betting in our state — it simply allows the citizens in our state to vote on whether or not they would like it in North Dakota.

Sports betting is already legal in Tribal casinos in North Dakota per negotiations done under federal law.

“If the voters choose to make sports betting legal in the state of North Dakota,” Stemen added, “Interested and informed parties will come to the table to produce legislation that most align with the wishes of the voters of our great state.”

Representative Stemen said if sports betting were to be permitted in North Dakota, it would offer better consumer protection. However, some people feel that completely legalizing sports betting may not only harm the person but also eat away at the common good.

“Sports gambling, especially facilitated by commercial operators, not only diminishes the sport, it disrespects the dignity and comes very close to exploiting the human person, the athlete,” said North Dakota Catholic Conference Executive Director, Christopher Dodson.

If passed, the resolution would be voted on in the next general election.