NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Although the holidays are a time of celebration and tradition, they can also bring health and well-being challenges.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Behavioral Health Division has resources and support for anyone who could be facing challenges.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, hope is on the line. You can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7.

People can also find mental health programs. Sometimes, people don’t get the help they need because they’re unsure of where to start. You can search here to find help for yourself and someone in your life.

If you are struggling or in recovery, you can call or text Recovery Talk (701) 291-7901 to talk with a trained specialist. This is free and confidential and provides a safe and supportive environment. You can visit this website for more information.

If you choose to drink alcohol this year, you can visit the Speak Volumes website for resources and tools to understand drink differences. You can also use the Alculator to find out how much alcohol is actually in your drink. These resources can help you make responsible decisions.

The break from school also has more chances for parents and caregivers to spend time and engage with their children. The relationship between a parent and child is one of the big factors in preventing behavioral health issues. For more resources and support, parents can go to the Parents Lead website.