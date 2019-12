Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

During the two busiest travel days of the season, Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted an All Hands Enforcement event, patrolling the state’s roadways.

During these two days, NDHP conducted 629 traffic stops, issued 561 citations, performed 43 commercial motor vehicle inspections, investigated 14 crashes and assisted 83 motorists.

Sixty-two percent of issued citations were for speeding. Troopers also made 20 drug-related arrests and six DUI arrests, they said.