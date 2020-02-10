A Dilworth, Minnesota woman had the family reunion of a lifetime, meeting a sister she never knew she had.

Barb Pohl was messaging her sister, Kathryn Graves, after finding out they were related through an Ancestry DNA test.

Today, they met for the first time.

Barb’s mother was married to Kathryn’s father, but they divorced when Barb was six weeks old. Barb says this whole thing started when she got curious after finding a picture of the couple together.

“As we get older, you reach out for relatives, so it’s exciting,” she added.

Barb says they were originally planning to meet in the summer, but they wanted to meet before Kathryn’s daughter moves to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks.