NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new survey from Moneypenny has revealed that 50% of Americans have admitted to faking illness to gain a day off from work.

According to a new survey conducted by Moneypenny, family occasions and mental health are the leading reasons.

According to a news release, Moneypenny surveyed 2,000 Americans across different industries and states to find out how many have called in sick with a fake illness, and the reasons why.

Why people fake sick days

Chart courtesy of Moneypenny

Family occasions were the leading reasons people have lied about being ill, with almost 30% of respondents admitting to this.

Mental health is another leading reason, with 10% more men admitting to faking illness for a mental health day compared to women.

There has been a lot of discussion around the idea that mental health should be treated the same as poor physical health, with some workplaces starting to introduce mental health or wellness days as an added company benefit.

However, in many workplaces, poor mental health is still considered a taboo subject.

The states faking sick days the most

Chart courtesy of Moneypenny

Montana, Vermont, and Wyoming were the states most likely to fake sick days, with 100% of respondents admitting to doing so.

Who is most likely to call in sick

The research also took a deep dive into who is most likely to call in sick, revealing the ages and industries most likely to fake illness.

The survey went on to reveal that 21-34-year-olds are the most likely to fake an illness to gain a day off work, with 53% of the age range admitted to doing so, followed closely by 45-54-year-olds.

Chart courtesy of Moneypenny

Chart courtesy of Moneypenny

Regarding sectors, it was revealed that those who work within the charity and voluntary industry are most likely to feign illness, with 74% admitting so, followed closely by the property and construction, and social care industries.

With half of Americans admitting to faking a sick day, 48% have said that they do take fewer sick days since the rise of hybrid and remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the research, Eric Schurke, CEO of North America Moneypenny, said “With the changing working world, and Americans having more flexible working options than ever before, we wanted to take a deep dive into how this impacts sick days.”

“Burnout is something that is currently well documented in the media and our research plays into this, with 26% of Americans saying they fake an illness due to poor mental health,” Schurke said.