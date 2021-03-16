Revenue forecast expects $1B increase in oil tax collections

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, oil pump jacks are seen in McKenzie County, in western North Dakota. The Biden administration said Tuesday, March 9, 2021, that it will deliver an interim report on its suspension of oil and gas sales from federal lands and waters by summer, but officials declined to state how long the moratorium could remain in place. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An updated revenue forecast shows North Dakota collecting about $1 billion more in oil taxes over the next two-year budget cycle than what was expected just two months ago. The forecast from state budget analysts and Moody’s Analytics predicted a nearly 30% increase in oil prices than what the GOP-led Legislature used as a budgetary starting point in January. The Legislature’s budget consultancy, IHS Markit, will present its prediction later Tuesday. Lawmakers hired the Colorado-based firm in 2017 to give the Legislature a second opinion. Lawmakers will consider both forecasts to set the final numbers Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News