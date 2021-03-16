Revenue forecast expects $1B increase in oil tax collections

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An updated revenue forecast shows North Dakota collecting about $1 billion more in oil taxes over the next two-year budget cycle than what was expected just two months ago. The forecast from state budget analysts and Moody’s Analytics predicted a nearly 30% increase in oil prices than what the GOP-led Legislature used as a budgetary starting point in January. The Legislature’s budget consultancy, IHS Markit, will present its prediction later Tuesday. Lawmakers hired the Colorado-based firm in 2017 to give the Legislature a second opinion. Lawmakers will consider both forecasts to set the final numbers Thursday.