Revenue forecasts expect jump in North Dakota oil prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An updated revenue forecast shows North Dakota collecting about $1 billion more in oil taxes over the next two-year budget cycle than what was expected just two months ago.

The forecast from state budget analysts and Moody’s Analytics predicted a nearly 30% increase in oil prices than what the Legislature used as a starting point in January.

The Legislature’s budget consultancy, IHS Markit, also offered its forecast Tuesday.

IHS predicted slightly higher oil prices and production over the next two-year budget cycle than the state forecast but was largely in line with it.

Lawmakers will set the final numbers Thursday.

