A Richland County Sheriff’s Department car was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, injuring the officer.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the officer was conducting a traffic stop about 18 miles southwest of Wahpeton on Interstate 29.

An approaching pickup truck failed to move over into another lane and struck the patrol car. The deputy had to be extracted from the patrol car and suffered a broken arm in the incident.

She was transported to Fargo for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.