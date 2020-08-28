Rising ND numbers: Active COVID-19 cases top 2,000, hospitalizations hit 70; 314 new cases reported Aug. 27

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 314 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 11,110.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,163 as of August 27.

Of the new positives, 62 were in Burleigh County, the highest number in the state for the day, and 22 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 27 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 11, Stark County had 48 and Ward County had 6.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 139 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,808 people are considered recovered from the 11,110 positive cases, an increase of 142 people from August 26.

Burleigh County has 454 active cases as of August 27, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 456 active cases) and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (227). Morton County has 128 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 27.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 27.

Stark County has 226, Ward County has 145 and Williams County has 83 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 79 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 27 (142) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (314).

70 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 27, an increase of 9 from August 26. A total of 550 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, five counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19: Burke, Renville, Towner, Griggs and Steele.

Cass County (3,430 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,297 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 31 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,915 cases) and Morton County (610 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 386 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 659, Ward County has 468 and Mountrail County has 168.

A total of 197,996 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 186,886 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,531 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,654 cases) and household contact (1,795 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.