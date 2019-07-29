River Otter Trapping Limit Increases

Game and Fish has a few updates when it comes to small game and furbearer regulations.

Opening day for ducks, geese and other waterfowl is September 21st.

The daily limit on pintails is being reduced from two to one.

Hunters won’t be able to shoot prairie chicken or sage grouse this year due to low populations.

The amount of river otters furbearers can trap increased from 15 to 20.

The fisher trapping season is expanded almost statewide, except for Bottineau and Rolette Counties.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2019-20 Hunting and Trapping Guide – which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information – by visiting the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

For a complete listing of opening and closing dates, and daily and possession limits, refer to the table on pages 4-5 of the guide.