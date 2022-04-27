MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — A section of road closed for years at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s South Unit took a step forward in reopening Wednesday.

Park officials say a 4 and a half-mile stretch of Scenic Loop Drive was closed in May 2019 due to erosion. Roads in the park are frequently in need of repair because the Badlands erode easily.

The project, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, will reconstruct a little more than 6 miles with subgrade excavation, structural improvements, drainage improvements, as well as improvements to the pullout and parking area.

Angie Richman, the park’s superintendent, says they’re thrilled to reach this point in the planning and design process with the hopes of having a contractor on board in late summer.