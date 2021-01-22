Road train bill for pilot program passes in the Senate

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Freight transportation truck on the road at golden hour

Super long semi-trucks are one step closer to hitting the roads in North Dakota.

State Senators passed a bill on Monday supporting a pilot program to test out road trains in the state, saying they can carry products more efficiently.

Supporters of the so-called road trains say they need to be tried out, despite concerns over driver safety and road damage.

Republican Sen. Oley Larsen, of Minot, says his vote was informed by Department of Transportation data on traffic accidents involving trucks of a similar size.

“Since 2020, there was only one death and other accidents and nonapparent injuries, so the part of them being dangerous, and the data we have shows that they’re not more dangerous than what people are saying,” Larsen said.

The state House passed a resolution supporting road trains last week by a vote of 68-30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

BSC Rapid Testing 2

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 22

NDC JAN 22

Wrestling

WDA Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Hockey

SYSK Danielle Turk Bly

Eviction Moratorium

Court Backlog

New England Coach Remembered

Survive to Thrive

Hair cut for a cause

State Covid Survey

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News