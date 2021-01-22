Road train bill for pilot program passes in the Senate

Super long semi-trucks are one step closer to hitting the roads in North Dakota.

State Senators passed a bill on Monday supporting a pilot program to test out road trains in the state, saying they can carry products more efficiently.

Supporters of the so-called road trains say they need to be tried out, despite concerns over driver safety and road damage.

Republican Sen. Oley Larsen, of Minot, says his vote was informed by Department of Transportation data on traffic accidents involving trucks of a similar size.

“Since 2020, there was only one death and other accidents and nonapparent injuries, so the part of them being dangerous, and the data we have shows that they’re not more dangerous than what people are saying,” Larsen said.

The state House passed a resolution supporting road trains last week by a vote of 68-30.