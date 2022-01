The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Rocklake man was killed when he was struck by an SUV on a highway in Towner County.

The patrol says the 65-year-old man was slouched in a lane of traffic on Highway 281 near Rocklake when he was hit about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the SUV is a 41-year-old Cando woman. She and two boys in the vehicle were not injured.