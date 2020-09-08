Romanian nationals convicted of entering U.S. near Ambrose, ND Port of Entry

Two Romanian nationals were arrested and later convicted of illegally entering the United States near the Ambrose Port of Entry in northeast North Dakota.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Constantin Gabriel and Catalin Constantin were both arrested August 15 after Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol Agents saw them illegally enter the United States in a sport utility vehicle near Ambrose.

On August 25, the two were convicted in U.S. District Court in Fargo of improper entry by an alien, sentenced to jail time and later removed from the United States.

U.S. Customers says there has been “an uptick” in illegal border crossing activity near Ambrose lately.

Residents are asked to report suspicious activity anonymously at 1-800-982-4077, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or email at gfndispatch@cbp.dhs.gov.