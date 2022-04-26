MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — The planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library won’t get all the money initially promised from a Walmart heir but officials say they surpassed its $100 million private fundraising goal anyway.

Rob and Melani Walton had pledged $50 million to the project but KFGO radio first reported that the couple wound up committing to $15 million instead.

Melani Walton, a Williston native, had been a member of the library’s board but resigned last month. Rob Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Library organizers set the fund-raising bar at $100 million in order to access an additional $50 million in state money.

Library Foundation CEO Ed O’Keefe declined to say how much money has been raised, citing “the quiet phase of the capital campaign.”