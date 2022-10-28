NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota is seeing an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to RSV.

Health officials say anyone can get RSV, but it’s more common among children and older adults.

RSV is a virus that healthcare providers see every year. However, health experts say they are seeing cases a little earlier than usual.

One of the best ways to prevent getting RSV, like many other respiratory viruses, is washing your hands and staying away from those who are sick.

“Hand washing is really important because RSV is spread through respiratory droplets but it could also be through contaminated surfaces,” said Michelle Dethloff, Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology director. “So, washing hands and toys, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.”

Common symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing.