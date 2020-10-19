Rugby man among two people killed in van-truck crash in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims of a deadly crash in Harwood, north of Fargo.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said a minivan driven by 76-year-old Jeannette Arnold, of Esmond, failed to stop at a Cass County intersection and struck the side of a hopper trailer being pulled by a passing truck.

Arnold and passenger 75-year-old Dennis Marthe, 75, of Rugby, both died at the scene.

A second passenger suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.