Live Now
Joint news conference in Minot discussing COVID-19 response in Minot, Ward County
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Rules to restart ND businesses: Small crowds, physical distancing, cleaning

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

A document outlining procedures for reopening North Dakota businesses has been posted to the “ND Smart Restart” web page Tuesday, ahead of Governor Burgum’s discussion of the details at his daily afternoon media briefing.

The document lists a set of standards all businesses must meet in order to reopen and stay open.

It then lists specific criteria for specific groups of businesses to implement, all in an effort to minimize the chances of spreading COVID-19.

The emphasis throughout the document is physical distancing, limited crowds, spaced waiting lines and cleaning everything and often.

For example, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and food trucks are expected to limit crowds to 50 percent of normal capacity, provide at least six feet of distance between groups and provide six feet of spacing between people in lines, among other standards.

In bars, standing is not allowed. Barstool seating will be allowed for 1-2 guests, with 6 feet of separation between groups.

Physical distancing is also mandated for hair salons, barbershops and other similar businesses. A check-in and waiting process should be created that allows for physical distancing. Employees must wear face masks as should clients where possible.

Other rules are listed for tattoo and body piercing businesses, massage therapy centers, fitness centers and more.

You can read and download the standards document here.

The governor is expected to talk more about the standards and criteria for reopen ing North Dakota businesses during his media briefing tosday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"

Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash"

Mckenzie County Response Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mckenzie County Response Team"

Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Fishing Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Signs"

Text Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Text Scams"

Legislative Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Studies"

Severe Storms & Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Storms & Wildfires"

DVCC Resources

Thumbnail for the video titled "DVCC Resources"

MSU Admissions

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Admissions"

Ding Dong Ditch Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ding Dong Ditch Game"

Velva Teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Teachers"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge