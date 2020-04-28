Rules to restart ND businesses: Small crowds, physical distancing, cleaning

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

A document outlining procedures for reopening North Dakota businesses has been posted to the “ND Smart Restart” web page Tuesday, ahead of Governor Burgum’s discussion of the details at his daily afternoon media briefing.

The document lists a set of standards all businesses must meet in order to reopen and stay open.

It then lists specific criteria for specific groups of businesses to implement, all in an effort to minimize the chances of spreading COVID-19.

The emphasis throughout the document is physical distancing, limited crowds, spaced waiting lines and cleaning everything and often.

For example, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and food trucks are expected to limit crowds to 50 percent of normal capacity, provide at least six feet of distance between groups and provide six feet of spacing between people in lines, among other standards.

In bars, standing is not allowed. Barstool seating will be allowed for 1-2 guests, with 6 feet of separation between groups.

Physical distancing is also mandated for hair salons, barbershops and other similar businesses. A check-in and waiting process should be created that allows for physical distancing. Employees must wear face masks as should clients where possible.

Other rules are listed for tattoo and body piercing businesses, massage therapy centers, fitness centers and more.

You can read and download the standards document here.

The governor is expected to talk more about the standards and criteria for reopen ing North Dakota businesses during his media briefing tosday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.