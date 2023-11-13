BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– In order to help ensure that future generations can continue to rely on ND’s ag and energy resources, rural co-ops will be getting more than $4 million in grants and loans.

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives recently received $200,000 in grant money, which will provide technical assistance for rural businesses throughout the state. Two more electric co-ops will also be using $2 million loans to support their projects. One will be supporting the Devils Lake Park Board, and another will aid a malt manufacturing facility in Menoken. Erin Oban, the state’s director of Rural Development, says this is a win-win for local producers and small businesses.

“There’s competition across the country for these dollars,” said Oban. “Because North Dakota has always had such a strong presence and leadership among cooperatives, we’re lucky that they’re really active in making sure that their communities have access to resources that they need — particularly through the federal government, and with these programs that are administered through USDA rural development.”

