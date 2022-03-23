Wednesday morning, Gov. Doug Burgum hosted a press conference along with North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe and Job Service North Dakota Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli, to announce the creation and action of the North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program.

The plan is part of Burgum’s Accelerate North Dakota program and is focused on dealing with workplace concerns across the state.

The new project, which will distribute the program’s $15 million budget across eight regions, aims to provide grants to groups across North Dakota to expand businesses and local economies that can offer solutions and new strategies to deal with both large and small-scale problems many people report in the workplace.

Regions are permitted to combine funds and work together to complete their projects.

“The RWIP will empower locally-led solutions to one of the state’s greatest challenges,” said Ralston Howe in a press release. “Workforce needs vary by region, so a one-size-fits-all approach is unrealistic and would not adequately address challenges in all areas of the state. By creating a regional funding mechanism to support workforce initiatives, local and regional partners will have the ability to access funding tailored to their regional needs.”

The program is now accepting applications for business grants on the state government’s website.

Projects and their participants must reside in North Dakota.