Safety first, especially on the river

(FARGO, N.D.)– As more people flock to the river to kayak this summer, experts are reminding them to paddle safely.

We spoke with the executive director of River Keepers. She says to always wear a life jacket when out on the water, especially if it’s a personal one.

The river is also constantly changing speeds, so she says to watch the way the current is flowing.

“That’s something we do every year, pretty much every day, no matter what we’re doing for cleanups, canoe and kayak rentals, or even walks,” added Christine Holland, the River Keepers Executive Director.

Holland says she’s only had to close the site around the river twice this year because the river levels were too high.