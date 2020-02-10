Safety Reminders as Burn Awareness Week Begins

FARGO, N.D.– Firefighters are reminding you and your children to be careful around hot things.

This comes during Burn Awareness Week, which always happens during the first week of February.

The most common place you need to watch out for is the kitchen, especially when you’re cooking. Firefighters say to turn all pot handles in if you’re using the stove, and to keep kids away from the oven.

They also say to use the right kind of treatment in case you or your child does get burned.

“We don’t want to use wives’ tales, like using butter or some type of cream. That’s just going to seal in the heat and allow that burn to continue causing damage,” explained Fargo Fire Department EMS Trainer Captain Ben Willey.

The World Health Organization says about 180,000 people die from burns every year.