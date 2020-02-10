Safety Reminders as Burn Awareness Week Begins

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– Firefighters are reminding you and your children to be careful around hot things.

This comes during Burn Awareness Week, which always happens during the first week of February.

The most common place you need to watch out for is the kitchen, especially when you’re cooking. Firefighters say to turn all pot handles in if you’re using the stove, and to keep kids away from the oven.

They also say to use the right kind of treatment in case you or your child does get burned.

“We don’t want to use wives’ tales, like using butter or some type of cream. That’s just going to seal in the heat and allow that burn to continue causing damage,” explained Fargo Fire Department EMS Trainer Captain Ben Willey.

The World Health Organization says about 180,000 people die from burns every year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"

Power Outage Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Outage Bismarck"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20"

Girls in STEM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in STEM"

Adaptive Biking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Biking"

Flea Market in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flea Market in Minot"

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge