Salad kit linked to E. coli outbreak in North Dakota, two other states

North Dakota is one of three states reporting an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.

If you have this product, the Centers for Disease Control says don’t eat it.

A total of eight cases of E. coli illnesses have been reported in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Three of the people have been hospitalized, one with a form of kidney failure.

Romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients in the salad kit, but the CDC doesn’t know yet if this outbreak is related to a current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region. This outbreak has a different strain of E. coli than the one involving the California romaine lettuce.

To identify the affected salads, look for the following on the front of the bag in the top right corner: A lot code beginning with Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.

Also, on the back of the package, look for UPC 0 71279 30906 4.

The CDC says don’t eat the salad and, if some of the salad kit has been eaten, throw the rest away.

Also, wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where the salad kit was stored.

The CDC says retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve this salad kit.

There is no recall yet for the salad kits.

For the latest information, go to https://go.usa.gov/xpVUP

