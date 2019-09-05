Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Salmonella-infected dog treats sicken hundreds of people in 35 states

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) — Two more pet food manufacturers are joining the list of those recalling pig-ear dog treats tied to an outbreak of salmonella that has now stricken 143 people in 35 states. The illnesses include 33 hospitalizations and 26 cases of children under five, federal health officials said on Thursday.

In North Dakota, at least 1 salmonella case related to the dog treats has been reported.

Dog owners should not buy or feed any pig ears to their pets, including treats already in homes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reiterated in an update.

The warning comes two days after the latest in a string of recalls involving the dog snacks. Dog Goods USA expanded a previous recall to include all 30-packs of Berkley & Jensen brand pig ears sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. The company purchased the pig ears from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019.

ffd92a97-fbfe-4b7e-9811-721a208e3938.jpg
Recalled productU.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

The Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania-based company last month recalled Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats sold nationwide after being contacted by the FDA, which tested pig ears from the company’s Brazilian supplier and found that one sample tested positive for salmonella, the company said in a recall notice posted by the FDA. (see list of lot codes below.)

Separately, Clearwater, Florida-based Brutus & Barnaby last Tuesday recalled all size variations of its Pig Ears 100% Natural Treats for Dogs because of possible salmonella contamination.

Bags of 8-count, 12-count, 25-count and 100-count pig ears were distributed across the country through Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Brutusandbarnaby.com and a physical store, Natures Food Patch, in Clearwater, the company said. 

Consumers who purchased Brutus & Barnaby pig ears were urged to destroy any remaining product and to contact the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1-800-489-0970   Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

8-count.jpg
Recalled productU.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

The recalls come amid an investigation by the FDA and the CDC that has now prompted five separate recalls and a general warning from the agencies against all pig-ear treats for now.

The warning extends to pig-ear dog treats already in homes, with the CDC warning that “handling these treats could make people sick; eating the treats could make dogs sick.” Tests have identified “many different strains in salmonella in pig ears from various brands and suppliers,” according to the agency. 

The CDC added that data on where the ill consumers had bought pig ears has not identified a single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats.

Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products as well as the humans who handled the infected product or sickened animals. In people, the salmonella infection causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare cases, it can cause more serious ailments. Affected pets may become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. 

States impacted by the outbreak

Illnesses in the outbreak have been reported in the following 35 states: North Dakota, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. 

Consumers who have purchased the treats distributed by Dog Goods should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call at 786-401-6533 extension 8000 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

The recall involves the following lot codes: 

  • 428590
  • 278989
  • 087148
  • 224208
  • 1168723
  • 428590
  • 222999
  • 074599
  • 1124053
  • 226884
  • 578867
  • 224897
  • 1234750
  • 444525
  • 1106709
  • 215812
  • 230273
  • 224970
  • 585246
  • 327901
  • 052248
  • 210393
  • 217664
  • 331199
  • 225399
  • 867680
  • 050273 
  • 881224
  • 424223
  • 225979
  • 431724
  • 226340
  • 880207
  • 334498 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City"

Bike Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Crash"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

New lungs, new life

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs, new life"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

Census on Reservations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census on Reservations"

N.D. Risk Map available

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Risk Map available"

Opioid Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opioid Money"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss