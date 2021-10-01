Salmonella outbreak affecting 35 states, including North Dakota

State News

The Centers for Disease Control reports 35 states, including North Dakota, are being affected by a fast-growing outbreak of salmonella.

At this point, the CDC has yet to identify the source of the outbreak. Investigators ask if you have symptoms of salmonella infection to contact your health provider and report your illness so investigators can start narrowing down the cause.

According to the CDC, Texas, Oklahoma and Virginia are among the hardest hit states out of the 419 reported illnesses nationwide.

North Dakota has two reported illnesses.

A total of 66 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

You can get more information at the CDC website here.

