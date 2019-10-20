Saluting Our Veterans

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

WAHPETON, N.D.– People in Wahpeton are giving three fallen veterans a final salute.

Many gathered outside the Richland County Courthouse to pay their respects to the veterans, who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Members of each fallen veteran’s family were at the ceremony, which included unveiling a statue in the veterans’ honor. People who organized the ceremony say they were impressed with how many paid tribute.

North Dakota Patriot Guard Cindy Sabinash shares, “It’s great to see the military retired, the Patriot Guard, anyone that’s involved, to support the military whether they’re past, present or future.”

The Patriot Guard has dedicated four other statues across the state and hopes more are in their future.

