Salvation Army: 20 who went to Minnesota event test positive, including several from ND

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Salvation Army says 20 of its staff members from Minnesota and North Dakota tested positive for the coronavirus after 62 people attended a recent conference in Minnesota.

Of the 20 infected people who attended the conference in Finlayson, a spokesman tells the Star Tribune, none were hospitalized.

The outbreak comes as Minnesota is experiencing widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Minnesota state employees who’ve been working from home during the pandemic were informed this week that they’ll most likely continue telecommuting at least through the end of the school year in June.

