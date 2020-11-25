Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Sanford Fargo CEO pleads for people to mask up for holidays

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The head of the largest hospital in the most populous city in North Dakota says the failure of people to follow COVID-19 protocols could have consequences aside from spreading the virus.

Sanford Fargo president and CEO Bryan Nermoe says some patients who need treatment for ailments other than the virus would be forced to be put on waiting lists or be sent to facilities hundreds of miles away.

In Fargo alone, the city’s three hospitals were down to four staffed intensive care unit beds and 19 staffed inpatient beds on Tuesday.

