NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sanford Health will offer flu vaccine events in Bismarck, Mandan, and Dickinson in the upcoming months.

According to a news release, appointments are recommended but aren’t required.

You can visit this website to schedule one at the events or contact your primary care provider.

Fall is a great time to get your flu shot, as the vaccine offers protection during the entire flu season. It’s also a great way to protect yourself and your community.

Those who need a vaccine are adults and kids over six months. Those most at risk are those who are pregnant, people 50 and older, and those with chronic conditions.

Adults should wear a shirt with sleeves that can rolled up. People also need to bring their insurance card, as most insurance will be accepted.

The vaccines will be available in Bismarck at:

Sanford State Street Clinic at 3318 N 14th Street Wednesdays, October 4,11,18, and 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, October 7 and 14, and November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sanford South Clinic at 1040 Tacoma Avenue and Sanford East Interstate Avenue Clinic at 1800 E Interstate Avenue

Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 1-5 p.m.

The vaccines will be available in Mandan at:

Sanford North Mandan Clinic at 910 18th Street NW and Sanford East Mandan Clinic at 102 Mandan Avenue Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 1-5 p.m.



The vaccines will be available in Dickinson at:

Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, Community Room at 2615 Fairway Street Wednesdays, September 20 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 4 and 11 from 2-7 p.m.



You can visit this website to learn more about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.