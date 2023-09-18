NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sanford Health will offer flu vaccine events in Bismarck, Mandan, and Dickinson in the upcoming months.
According to a news release, appointments are recommended but aren’t required.
You can visit this website to schedule one at the events or contact your primary care provider.
Fall is a great time to get your flu shot, as the vaccine offers protection during the entire flu season. It’s also a great way to protect yourself and your community.
Those who need a vaccine are adults and kids over six months. Those most at risk are those who are pregnant, people 50 and older, and those with chronic conditions.
Adults should wear a shirt with sleeves that can rolled up. People also need to bring their insurance card, as most insurance will be accepted.
The vaccines will be available in Bismarck at:
- Sanford State Street Clinic at 3318 N 14th Street
- Wednesdays, October 4,11,18, and 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Saturdays, October 7 and 14, and November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sanford South Clinic at 1040 Tacoma Avenue and Sanford East Interstate Avenue Clinic at 1800 E Interstate Avenue
- Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 1-5 p.m.
The vaccines will be available in Mandan at:
- Sanford North Mandan Clinic at 910 18th Street NW and Sanford East Mandan Clinic at 102 Mandan Avenue
- Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 1-5 p.m.
The vaccines will be available in Dickinson at:
- Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, Community Room at 2615 Fairway Street
- Wednesdays, September 20 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 4 and 11 from 2-7 p.m.
You can visit this website to learn more about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.