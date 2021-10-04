Sanford Health Plan launches new Medicare Advantage plan

Medicare beneficiaries in South Dakota, North Dakota, and western Minnesota will soon be able to enroll in an all-in-one bundled health insurance option from Align powered by Sanford Health Plan which combines Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B coverage with more tailored, comprehensive health benefits and prescription drug coverage.

Among other features, the plan will include Health Navigators, personal health assistants who can help members with a wide range of health care tasks such as making appointments, setting up transportation, arranging for a trusted partner to attend appointments alongside members, and coordinating follow-up care.

Medicare Advantage from Align powered by Sanford Health Plan will include comprehensive benefits to meet the needs of members while remaining affordable with plan options that include $0 premiums and copays. Benefits will include:

Preferred Provider Organization plans

In-network and out-of-network benefits

Access to an integrated network of local, trusted Sanford Health providers

Visitor and travel benefits

Virtual care benefits

Pharmacy benefits

Dental benefits

Vision benefits

Hearing benefits

Over-the-counter allowance for non-prescription items

Gym memberships

Meal benefits

Health Navigator program

Medicare Advantage from Align powered by Sanford Health Plan will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in select counties across South Dakota, North Dakota, and western Minnesota during the Annual Enrollment Period which is open from October 15 – December 7, 2021, for an effective coverage date of January 1, 2022.

Eligible residents from the following North Dakota counties can enroll: Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, McLean, Morton, Ransom, Richland, Steele, Traill