Sanford Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Sanford Bismarck Medical Center.

Sanford Health front-line health care workers in Bismarck are scheduled to begin receiving the first doses of the vaccine today.

Sanford Health has secured 3,400 doses for North Dakota for this first week. More doses are scheduled to be delivered each week.

North Dakota has set guidelines that prioritize groups for the vaccine until it is more widely available, with front-line health care workers among the first groups to receive the new vaccination.

Sanford has plans in place to store and distribute the vaccine across its system, investing in special cold storage facilities to store almost 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The CDC has also recommended the vaccine for people ages 16 and older.

The vaccine will be given as an injection into the muscle. The vaccination series is two doses given three weeks apart.

In an ongoing clinical trial, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 following both doses.