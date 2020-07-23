Sanford Research launches new antibody study

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Research published on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sanford Health launched a new research study, called Seroprevalence under Repeated Viral Immunity Examination, or SURVIVE for short, and will enroll up to 3,000 Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society employees under specific criteria.

Sanford says the voluntary enrollees will then have their blood drawn seven times over the next year to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study will begin with employees in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota who worked directly with COVID-19 patients in the designated hospital unit, the emergency department, OB-GYN triage, Sanford laboratories or any Good Samaritan Society care location.

The study will later expand to other areas, and is free of charge for employees to participate, they said. Anyone who takes part in the study will receive their results.

Sanford Research says they hope to answer the following questions from the study: How prevalent is COVID-19? Who exactly develops antibodies to COVID-19 and how long do those antibodies last? Will those antibodies prevent you from getting COVID-19 again?