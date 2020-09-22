Savanna’s Act passes House, headed to president’s desk

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A bill named for a Fargo murder victim to address cases of missing and murdered Native Americans is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

Savanna’s Act, which is named for Savanna Greywind, passed the House Monday after passing the Senate earlier this year. The law establishes better law enforcement practices to track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans.

It directs the Departments of Justice and Interior to consult with American Indian tribes while developing national law enforcement guidelines.

The 22-year-old pregnant Greywind was murdered in 2017 and her unborn baby was cut from her body. The infant survived.

