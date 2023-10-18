NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Affordable Home Energy Shot is a brand-new initiative from the Department of Energy, which promises to help lower your energy bills should you decide to take part.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, how it works for families, here in North Dakota.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, more than 20% of American households fell behind on their energy bills in the previous year.

However, energy experts say that there are three major things you can do in order to start lowering your power bill — most notably, building upgrades, utilizing efficient electrification, and installing smart controls.

Smart controls, in particular, can save you money right away using many methods. One of these smart controls, known as digital circuit controls, can enable separate energy devices to share the same circuit without costly electrical upgrades.

“You can save almost 50% on your energy bills by deploying some of these technologies,” stated Sec. Jennifer Granholm.

To check out some more ways to save, visit this page on the Department of Energy’s website.