BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Library wants to capture and share North Dakota history and heritage, and it thinks you just might have what it’s looking for.

Photos. Documents. Small objects and mementoes. The best history is usually found in the small things. And the state library hopes to illustrate the story of North Dakota with a more personal touch.

The library operates an on-going project called “Scan Day.” The idea is that the library will arrange to bring in its scanning equipment to a community on a specific date. People in the community will bring in documents, photos, objects and more to be scanned as part of the state’s historical collection. In return, participants will receive a flash drive with digital copies of the items they scanned.

It’s a “win-win” for everyone: The library adds to its growing collection and understanding of state history and participants get digitally preserved copies of their precious and often fragile memorabilia.

There is a limit of 15 items per person for scanning.

Items that are scanned will also be featured online on the Digital Horizons page.

Scan Day is a cooperative venture between the North Dakota State Library Digital Initiatives Department and any library or organization in any community. To host a Scan Day, you need only contact the state library for details.

Complete information on Scan Day and how it works is available at the state library website.