NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the VA, more than a dozen veterans die by suicide each year in North Dakota.

To help our men and women who served, the federal government will now provide certain resources to our state.

The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program enables local veteran organizations to receive resources for community-based suicide prevention efforts.

Staff Sergeant Fox died by suicide in Georgia at the age of 25. Now, his family wants to help other veterans, who struggle with suicidal thoughts.

The emphasis is “community.” Whether it’s family, friends, or neighbors, community-involved help is important, and finding veterans a place to call home can make all the difference.

“What the program is saying, what the Fox program is saying, is we’re going to invest in local organizations, who know their vets best, to do innovative things to identify vets and support vets who are struggling,” said Sec. Denis McDonough, United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has an application for this grant, with Congress already authorizing $174 million for it.