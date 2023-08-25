NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North and northeastern North Dakota are facing drought conditions at the moment. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

For farmers and ranchers, saving water will be important.

In today’s Eye on Ag and Energy, some beneficial ways to conserve water on your land.

If you have sprinklers, make sure nothing is plugged and every sprinkler runs in a uniform manner.

Implement conservation practices that recharge groundwater resources, like water harvesting facilities and rain gardens.

You can also decrease the baseline amount of water that crops require for growth by cultivating water-thrifty crops, like dozens of species of beans and squash.

“We’re saving, if you do the math, probably three times the energy we were and water, by not pumping six days. We’re pumping 2 1/2 roughly,” said Frank Stone, from the USDA, “So, we’re doing it way more efficient by less water and energy.”

Droughts can lead to water depletion. Surface water needs to be recharged from aquifers or larger bodies of water. To learn more ways to save water for your land, click Environment’s page here.