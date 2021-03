The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports of scammers calling county residents, claiming to be from the IRS or other official entities.

The callers threaten to arrest or take legal action against the victims if they don’t pay a fine or send money.

The Sheriff’s Office notes in a Facebook post, “We would like to remind you to be cautious and never send anyone money based on a phone call or email request. If you have any questions or concerns contact law enforcement.”